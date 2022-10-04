3 reasons why Russell Wilson will be a failure with the Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson hasn't had the success many had predicted since joining the Denver Broncos during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Currently at 2-2 after Week 4, they've recently lost a key game against their division rivals the Las Vegas Raiders. Their record reflects how Wilson has had a hard time fully synchronizing with the Broncos offense.

They've only managed to put up 16.5 points per game in 2022, which ranks 30th in the league. That said, here are three reasons why Wilson will continue to fail with the Denver Broncos.

#1 - Losing Javonte Williams

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

One main reason Russell Wilson may be a failure with the Broncos came this past week when running back Javonte Williams went down with a season-ending ACL injury.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Broncos officially placed both RB Javonte Williams and outside linebacker Randy Gregory on injured reserve. Williams is out for the season, Gregory a minimum of four games. Denver filled one roster spot by officially signing RB Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad. Broncos officially placed both RB Javonte Williams and outside linebacker Randy Gregory on injured reserve. Williams is out for the season, Gregory a minimum of four games. Denver filled one roster spot by officially signing RB Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad.

Williams has been one of the most impressive backs in football since entering the NFL in 2021, averaging over four yards per carry in both his seasons to date.

However, having lost Williams for the season now, Wilson will have to rely on Melvin Gordon, who has had fumble issues recently, and Mike Boone. Losing Williams in an already poor offense heaps pressure on Wilson to deliver.

#2 - Nathaniel Hackett

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Joining Russell Wilson in Denver during the same offseason was new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The coach recently enjoyed success as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

However, his transition to head coach hasn't been a smooth one. Fans and analysts alike question some of the on-field decisions the Broncos have made so far in 2022. One such example came in their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Denver were down by one point with 20 seconds left and Hackett sent out Brandon McManus for a 64-yard field goal instead of giving Wilson a shot on 4th-and-5.

While Hackett may eventually adjust to head coaching, there seems to be plenty of evidence thus far that he and Wilson won't work.

#3 - The AFC West presents a massive hurdle for Russell Wilson

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Russell Wilson left one of the toughest divisions in football in the NFC West only to find himself in an arguably tougher division in the AFC West. Wilson and the Broncos will have to face off against elite quarterbacks six times a year in Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr. Additionally, the conference as a whole has some of the brightest young QB talent its ever seen, including the likes of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

If Wilson wants to be successful with the Broncos, he'll have to overcome all these young studs, but is he up for the challenge?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far