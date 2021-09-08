Why did the Saints trade for CB Bradley Roby? Updated defensive depth chart for New Orleans Saints

It has been reported that the New Orleans Saints have traded the Houston Texans for starting cornerback Bradley Roby. Unfortunately, Bradley Roby is serving a suspension due to a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing drugs policy, so he will not be able to take the field until Week 2.

The #Saints are expected to sign veteran CB Desmond Trufant, source said, after he worked out today. Some experience added before Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2021

The Saints have been adamant about making calls to supplement their secondary in the past few weeks. Free-agent Desmond Truant was brought in to help add some experience. After a successful workout, Truant was signed by the Saints.

Despite acquiring Bradley Roby, is there panic in the New Orleans Saints camp?

The quick signing of Truant and Bradley Roby could mean that the Saints are indeed looking for some quick depth in their cornerback room. After Brian Poole was placed on injured reserve, the panic could have set in very well set in for the Saint's cornerback situation.

Few teams worked the phones like the #Saints to find a CB, turning over every rock. With the season in view, New Orleans gets it done. Starting Week 2, they get some help. https://t.co/YxghPpluyW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2021

Updated defensive depth chart

Now that Bradley Roby will be added immediately, here's an updated look at the defensive depth chart.

LCB: Bradley Roby (SUSP), Ken Crawley, Desmond Trufant

Roby is the obvious starter here, but he will not be able to take the field until his one-game suspension is served. Both Crawley and Trufant are listed as questionable for Week 1. Crawley is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has sidelined him since the final game of the preseason. Trufant was dealing with a growing injury before signing with the Saints, and that could still be lingering.

RCB: Marshawn Lattimore, Paulson Adebo

Marshon Lattimore is the best option at cornerback and the only seemingly reliable piece of the Saints secondary heading into Week 1. A quick cornerback search is likely to help with the fact that the Saints do not want to put rookie Paulson Adebo in a situation that he can't handle.

The Saints will have their hands full with the visiting Green Bay Packers. Their now weak secondary will have to find a way to stop star wide receiver Davante Adams. Randall Cobb has been brought back and will immediately become one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets as well. Marquez Valdes-Scantling will also look to stretch the field too.

Also Read

The matchup against one of the NFL's most explosive offenses could not have come at a worse time for the New Orleans Saints. The Packers and Rodgers will look to start their season off with a bang, especially if this is to be Aaron Rodgers' final season with the team. The Saints could be adding even more secondary help through the waiver wire, sooner rather than later.

Edited by Samuel Green