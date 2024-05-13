Why Saints' UDFA Dallin Holker could be a breakout candidate in 2024 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints signed undrafted free agent Dallin Holker, with the former Colorado State tight end making for an interesting prospect. There were only 12 tight ends selected altogether, and for Holkker to go undrafted was a bit of a surprise.

For Holker, he wasn’t asked to line up next to the tackle or wouldn't create displacement in the run game, while as a receiver he would tip off defenders by drifting during his route stems. He ran a 4.78 at 241 pounds at the combine and he’s not the most natural at contorting his body for off-target grabs.

With that being said, there is plenty of good with the second-team All-American, who just put up career-highs across the board in catches (64), yards (767) and touchdowns (six). His actual game speed was a lot better than what he was timed at, watching him gain a step on guys up the seams or racking up yards after the catch when hauling in passes on the run.

Dallin Holker can drop his hips and create space for himself and generally navigates well around ancillary zone defenders to find openings. He tracks the deep ball well over either shoulder, not losing focus with someone on his hip, and generally does a good job taking advantage of his large frame to shield the ball and absorb contact.

As a blocker, you’re best served to utilize him on the move, whether that’s sifting across the formation, inserting against linebackers or covering up bodies in space when you try to get the ball out towards the sideline.

One of the keys to Dallin Holker not at least getting a call late on day three is that he didn’t leave the greatest impression during Shrine Bowl week, with a couple of semi-drops with contact and not approaching the ball optimally. However, I didn’t notice that as a general issue for him.

As he acclimates to a higher level of competition, I think he has a place on an NFL roster as someone who can earn opportunities by being a reliable target who will fight for extra yardage, and he even lined up some at fullback during team sessions of those aforementioned practices.

How Dallin Holker will fit with the Saints

Dallin Holker's fit with Saints is an interesting discussion. They have Juwan Johnson, who didn’t match his prior production in a more prominent role, Foster Moreau, someone who they limited to an underneath option in terms of the pass game, and whatever you want to define Taysom Hill as.

Whether the latter is on the roster or not, with Klint Kubiak now taking over play-calling duties I’m expecting a fair share of multi-TE sets. Therefore, I could see Dallin Holker earn a role as an H-back on early downs and someone with alignment versatility in defined dropback settings.