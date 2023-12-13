Why are there Saturday NFL games this week? All about coverage for Week 15's triple-header

NFL football on Saturday returns as the regular season nears an end.

Typically, the league will throw triple-headers on the last few weeks of the season for fans to enjoy football an extra day of the week.

This week, the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals will kick things off at 1 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., the Indianapolis Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Saturday's triple-header will conclude with the Detroit Lions hosting the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m.

The main reason why games are held on Saturdays toward the end of the season is because there aren't any (or many) college football games. The college football regular season is over, and although there are bowl games, there aren't nearly as many televised games compared to the regular season.

The league takes advantage of the open opportunity to show more games a day before Sunday with more ad revenue in those slots.

This year will be the first time in history that the league will hold at least one game on four separate Saturdays.

NFL Saturday schedule for the rest of the 2023-2024 regular season

Here is the Saturday schedule for the remaining season:

Saturday

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 30:

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: 8:15 p.m. ET

The league has yet to announce who will play on Saturday, Jan. 6, as it decides who it will flex into the date. Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans were flexed into Saturday in Week 18.

The regular season will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 7, with the playoffs beginning on Saturday, Jan. 13.

