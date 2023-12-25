Why did Sean Payton leave the Saints? Reasons for Broncos HC's exit from New Orleans explored

Sean Payton was appointed as Denver Broncos head coach in Feb. 2023. Interestingly, his role with the AFC West franchise was confirmed a year after he left the New Orleans Saints on his own accord.
Nonetheless, fans were curious to learn why he left the Saints after being with them for fifteen seasons.
Payton's first stint with the New Orleans was from 2006 to 2011. The head coach then returned in 2013 after a brief spell as the offensive coordinator at Liberty Christian.
After Payton's second stint with the Saints ended in Jan. 2022, he announced his retirement from coaching. However, while speaking to reporters at a press conference in Jan. 2022, Payton said this:
“I felt like it was time maybe heading into training camp. I felt the time was right for me. Retirement, I don’t think is the right word today. I don’t know what’s next, and it kind of feels good.”
After leaving the Saints, Payton served as an analyst for FOX during the 2022 season. Many expected him to return with the broadcast giants for the 2023 season.
However, Payton made a U-turn on his retirement early in 2023 when he took up the head coaching job at the Denver Broncos.
In his first season with the team, Payton has led the Broncos to a 7-8 record at the end of Week 16. His Denver team is still in contention to reach the playoffs.
A look at Sean Payton's NFL record with New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton compiled a 152-89-0 record during his 15 seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. He led the team to Super Bowl glory in 2010.
Payton also guided New Orleans to eight playoff berths and six NFC South titles in his time with the franchise.