Why is Shedeur Sanders' draft Stock Falling? Exploring potential reasons behind Colorado QB's slip

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is one of the most discussed and talked about players in recent NFL Draft memory. The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Deion Sanders, Shedeur is not only a member of football royalty, but he also plays the most important and media focused position in the entire game of football.

After a solid college football career and a strong 2024 campaign with the Buffaloes, Sanders was in consideration to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. However, in recent weeks, the majority of NFL mock drafts have seen Sanders drop out of the top three, even as far as outside of the top 20 or even out of the first round all together.

Let's take a look at why Sanders' draft stock may be falling ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft:

3 reasons why Shedeur Sanders' draft is Stock Falling

#1) There are concerns about his arm strength

From a physical perspective, Sanders does not boast the same level of arm strength or talent as Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward or Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe.

Sanders is an extremely accurate QB, probably the most accurate out of any of the QB's available this year, but there are still questions about whether Sanders can succeed at the NFL level when pushing the ball down the field on vertical or deep routes.

#2) Being the son of Deion Sanders

Being the son of one of the greatest players of all time does have some positives. The level of exposure received by the media is extreme, however, it does also put pressure on organizations to both start Sanders at the beginning of his career and/or regularly try to compete for the playoffs when that may not be feasible or smart in reality.

Furthermore, Deion is now a head coach and it is believed that he would like to make the move to the NFL at some point, something that may put pressure on the current head coach or GM by the fans and the media if things do not go well in 2025.

#3) The strength of other positions in the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is not considered a strong or deep QB class, however, the same thing cannot be said about other positions such as running back or defensive back.

The top five alone could feature three generational talents, all of which are non-QB's (Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty), something that could result in Sanders and all of the other QB's falling more than in past seasons.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

