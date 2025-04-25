Why wasn't Shedeur Sanders drafted in Round 1? Exploring potential reasons

Shedeur Sanders was not drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the Colorado quarterback among the biggest names still available. While his stock fell in recent weeks, he was still expected to go in Round 1, but the situation has changed.
The shock of the Colorado quarterback missing the first night was massive. Many fans and analysts voiced their displeasure, including U.S. President Donald Trump. He could be selected early in Round 2.
Let's explore some of the reasons why Sanders wasn't picked on the first night.
Potential reasons why NFL teams didn't use their first round picks on Shedeur Sanders
Draft experts rated the 2025 quarterback class as weak. In the previous two years, the top two picks were quarterbacks: Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in 2023, and Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels in 2024. This scenario was always unlikely to occur.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Positional value was always likely to bump Cam Ward to the top of the first round. However, when the college football season ended, it became clear that Sanders wasn't in the same tier.
Analysts criticized his lack of processing the game and his unwillingness to release the ball early. Sanders suffered 57 sacks in 2024; in four games during the season, he suffered at least five sacks, with Baylor getting him to the ground eight times.
Combined with his lack of mobility and the lack of velocity in deep throws, NFL analysts saw him as a player without a high ceiling to develop. As such, teams such as the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who need a new quarterback, were wary of using a first-round pick on him.
Which teams could pick Shedeur Sanders in Round 2?
The likeliest team is the Cleveland Browns, who were once a possible landing spot for the quarterback. The Browns hold pick 33, and their need for a new passer is well-known.
If the Browns pass on Shedeur Sanders, the Las Vegas Raiders are a good bet at pick 38. The Steelers and the Saints could also move up to take him in Round 2.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place