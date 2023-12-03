Why was Steelers-Cardinals game delayed? All you need to know about situation in Pittsburgh

The second half of the Week 13 clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium has been delayed due to severe weather conditions in Pittsburgh.

There was a light drizzle during the game in the first quarter, before a heavy downpour occurred just before halftime. The heavy rainfall was then followed by lightning, which forced the players and coaching staff to head back into the dressing rooms.

Even fans at Acrisure Stadium were told to leave the stands and seek shelter inside the concourses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Cardinals took a shock 10-3 lead before the game was halted, when a five-yard pass from Kyler Murray was caught by Trey McBride for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, will be concerned about Kenny Pickett's injury. The quarterback exited the game in the second quarter after sustaining an ankle injury on his right leg. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

It was later announced that the Steelers-Cardinals game would not resume till at least 3:00 p.m. ET as the Pittsburgh area was expecting a few lightning storms.

However, at the time of writing, the third quarter is underway.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Arizona Cardinals? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 13 game

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Week 13 NFL matchup between Pittsburgh and Arizona is being broadcast live on CBS. Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo TV.

The game began on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1:00 p.m. ET before poor weather conditions abruptly halted the contest.

Here's all you need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup:

Game : Arizona at Pittsburgh

: Arizona at Pittsburgh When : Sunday, Dec. 3

: Sunday, Dec. 3 Where : Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Channel : CBS

: CBS Live stream: Fubo TV

Kevin Harland and Trent Green will continue to serve as the announcers for the Arizona vs Pittsburgh game on CBS. Melanie Collins will also be providing updates from the sidelines once the weather conditions improve.