Why the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a surprise destination for Cam Newton

Once again, Cam Newton is the best free agent available at the quarterback position. After his surprise cut from the New England Patriots, it's only a matter of time until the father of dabs finds a new home. Could he land with the Pittsburgh Steelers? It would be a surprise, but there are a few reasons why the move makes sense.

#1 - Steelers are openly looking for Ben Roethlisberger's replacement

When the Steelers signed Dwayne Haskins, they were not looking for a short-term backup quarterback. They were just embarking on the search for Ben Roethlisberger's eventual replacement. Always a responsible franchise, the Steelers would rather look for a cheap solution now before needing to drop a massive investment later.

Something that will be interesting to watch - when he was on IR in 2019, Ben Roethlisberger was still on the sideline and wore a headset.



Wonder if that’s something Josh Dobbs can/will do this year. Roethlisberger values his input and could be helpful during the game. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 31, 2021

At 39 years old, Roethlisberger's shelf life is running short, but the Steelers still have time. If the Steelers were to pick up Cam Newton, they could possibly extend their window to look for the best long-term solution while having a veteran under center.

#2 - Cam Newton isn't as out of his prime as many believe

Cam Newton showed he can still play solid games in the NFL. In Week 2 of the preseason, Newton had no problem hitting receivers in his stride 20 yards down the field. He finished his day hitting eight of nine receivers and throwing a touchdown.

Of course, those who watched any football last year can't forget Newton's 7-9 mediocre showing. However, he was dealing with an offensive roster essentially devoid of talent at wide receiver. Their top receiver was hurt all season and their most productive receiver was Damiere Byrd, who had only 604 yards and a touchdown.

With a refreshed roster in Pittsburgh, Newton's production would jump considerably after Roethlisberger's retirement.

#3 - Cam Newton is a known commodity

The Steelers simply do not play losing seasons. Under Mike Tomlin's tenure, the Steelers have never finished below .500. They will not risk upsetting the streak to get an extended look at any young, second-hand guns like Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

Cam Newton is an industry veteran and a proven commodity. While he won't deliver a Super Bowl, he would be able to ride a loaded roster to a playoff spot while the Steelers figure out a long-term solution.

