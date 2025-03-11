Why did Steelers not re-sign Najee Harris in free agency? Insider reveals reason for Pro Bowl RB's exit

Najee Harris' time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has come to an end after four years. The Pro Bowl running back agreed a reported one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million with the LA Chargers on Monday.

However, as Harris was one of Pittsburgh's key weapons in the offensive backfield, many are curious why the team didn't re-sign the player.

Why did the Steelers not re-sign Najee Harris?

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris - Source: Getty

According to NFL Insider Gerry Dulac, the Steelers didn't intend to re-sign Najee Harris to save on costs, which will likely be used on other players. Pittsburgh entered the legal tampering period of the NFL league year with just over $60 million in salary cap space.

However, a new deal for Harris would have taken a big chunk of that amount. So, the Steelers felt that the better option would be to release the RB.

The Steelers drafted Harris in the first round in 2021, with the No. 24 pick. He signed a reported four-year, $13,047,444 rookie contract.

Harris posted 1000+ rushing yards in all four seasons in Pittsburgh. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and also earned his only Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.

In the 2024 season, Harris played all 17 games for the Steelers, recording 1,043 yards and six touchdowns on 263 carries. He also added 283 yards on 32 receptions, helping Pittsburgh qualify for the playoffs. The Steelers eventually lost to divisional rivals, Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

It will be interesting to see how Harris fares with the Chargers in the 2025 season. LA also made it to the wild-card round last season but was eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Texans.

The Chargers are likely to give Harris a try in the 2025 season with a one-year contract before potentially deciding on whether to keep him for the long term.

