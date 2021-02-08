Why are Super Bowl tickets so expensive?

Super Bowl LV is set to have the highest ticket prices in the last decade. A big reason to why the Super Bowl tickets are so expensive is because the attendance is limited. The NFL is doing something that is amazing, with 7,500 tickets being given for free to vaccinated healthcare workers.

As of February 4, 2021 there were only 1,000 tickets available to purchase for Super Bowl LV. The average price of a ticket for Super Bowl LV is $7,589 which is a $1,179 boost from last year. In the past the teams playing in the Super Bowl received 35% of the tickets for the Super Bowl to give to friends and family.

With the Super Bowl tickets at an all time high it brings one big question. Why are the Super Bowl tickets so expensive?

We have seen the cardboard cutout of fans all season long in every professional sport. The NFL sold the cardboard cutouts of fans for Super Bowl LV for $100 plus tax, which is a lot cheaper than an actual ticket and if fans want to find themselves on the cardboard cutout, the NFL offered fans an app that takes them right to their cutout.

Stubhub has the lowest ticket to attend Super Bowl LV at $3,910 per ticket. These tickets are located in the upper deck of Raymond James Stadium. The most expensive ticket price as of Sunday on Stubhub is sitting just north of $14,500. This is a huge drop especially because at one point the most expensive ticket on Stubhub was sitting at $217,120.

The jump in ticket prices for Super Bowl LV is due to the availability. Super Bowl LV will only have 22,000 in attendance. With 7,500 of those available tickets gone to a great cause it only left 14,500 tickets available to buy.

While prices have been rising as kickoff approaches, Super Bowl LV tickets on the secondary market haven’t been as strong as last year per TicketIQ.



Lowest average “get-in” ticket price

2020: $6,603

2021: $5,704 (as of Saturday) pic.twitter.com/DzqVPl18LH — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 7, 2021

When looking at the tickets that are available it is crazy to think that nose bleed seats are just as expensive as 50-yard line tickets, with NFL teams losing out on a lot of money when it comes to ticket sales during the 2020-2021 NFL season. We could potentially see prices go up if everything goes back to normal for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

If NFL fans are looking to attend a Super Bowl, whether it be this year or in the future it is smart to start saving now, with Super Bowl tickets being just a little bit lesser in price than a new car or house depending on the section. It is definitely something that needs planning but it is a once in a lifetime experience that many individuals want to experience.