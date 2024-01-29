Why is Terry Bradshaw not there for the NFC championship game? Fox analyst's absence explored

Terry Bradshaw was absent from Fox's broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions 2024 NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

As one of the hosts of the NFC Championship post-game celebration, Bradshaw has worked for Fox NFL Sunday for a long time. However, on Sunday, he was absent due to illness.

Andrew Marchand of The New York Post posted on X on Sunday that Terry Bradshaw was "under the weather" and would not be appearing on Fox's pregame.

Bradshaw's unavailability was also brought up by Curt Menefee during the NFL on Fox Pregame show.

"Terry Bradshaw, usually right here for all 30 years," Menefee remarked. "However, Bradshaw is currently feeling a little under the weather. He is taking the evening off.”

Bradshaw is a name that most NFL fans are familiar with, given that he is among the most accomplished quarterbacks in league history. Along with his four Super Bowl victories with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was named MVP of the Super Bowl twice. After his playing career ended, Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Terry Bradshaw has enjoyed an excellent run as a television personality since his playing career ended. He has starred in the reality series The Bradshaw Bunch and co-hosted programs like FOX NFL Sunday.

Terry Bradshaw has had his battles with cancer in the past few years

Terry Bradshaw had a very typical visit with his doctor in 2021, and it was subsequently established that he had bladder cancer. The first step in his treatment plan at Yale University Medical Center in New Haven, Connecticut, was surgery to eliminate the bladder tumor.

Bradshaw had to undergo an MRI shortly after finishing his first round of therapy for bladder cancer due to recurrent neck pain. At that point, a rare and dangerous kind of skin cancer called a Merkel cell tumor was discovered in his neck.

Bradshaw disclosed in 2022 that he had been found to be cancer-free.

"I feel great now that I'm cancer-free. And eventually, I'll be back where I usually am," Bradshaw remarked in a Fox NFL Sundays broadcast in 2022.

Bradshaw's knee surgery has also kept him off of television on occasions. Though it's unclear right now if any of these are connected to Bradshaw's current illness, which kept him out of the Fox NFC Championship game on Sunday.