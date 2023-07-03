Why does Tom Brady not eat strawberries? NFL legend once came clean on dieting habit

There are a lot of exciting things that Tom Brady eats, but strawberries aren't one of them. The NFL legend has never shied away from avoiding the popular fruit, but his reason is super relatable.

In an interview with People Magazine, Tom Brady said:

"I just don't like them. I just don't like the taste. I don't like the smell, the texture, or anything. It doesn't really have to do with my diet, it's just more of my preference, but somehow it got wrapped into my diet."

We feel sorry for strawberries all over the world. The fruit won't be on Brady's plate anytime soon.

About the TB12 Method

The TB12 Method is a comprehensive whole foods diet created by American football icon Tom Brady. It is claimed to be one of the significant reasons behind Brady's longevity in professional football.

Brady frequently credits his fitness regimen and diet as helping him reduce his risk of injury while improving recovery, energy levels, athletic performance and overall health. There's a reason why the GOAT played well into his forties, and some have even speculated that he could have played till fifty if he wanted.

Tom Brady released the first iteration of the TB12 Method in 2017 as a guide for others to eat like him. He followed this with a more explanatory edition in 2020. The TB12 method has its fans and critics, but one thing is sure, the greatest proponent of the technique looks terrific even at 45.

Tom Brady's NFL Legacy

Tom Brady is regarded as the greatest player in American football history. The Michigan State alum won everything there was to succeed in the NFL, and he did so in a dominant fashion. Brady went from an unheralded 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft to the leader of the all-conquering New England Patriots dynasty coached by Bill Belichick.

Brady holds nearly every major quarterback record that you can think of. His records include but aren't limited to most career passing yards, completions, touchdown passes and games started.

The GOAT remains the NFL's leader in career quarterback wins, regular-season wins, quarterback playoff wins and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards. His legacy is set in stone, and his era of dominance might never be matched.

Asides from his on-the-pitch excellence, Brady is credited by many players for helping them maintain proper diets, train harder and make sacrifices to help teams win more. Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans have been vocal about their admiration of how Brady conducts himself off the Gridiron.

