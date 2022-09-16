3 Reasons why Tom Brady will finally break his jinx against the Saints in Week 2 of 2022 NFL season

Tom Brady has notoriously struggled against the New Orleans Saints since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Brady has faced the Saints four times in the regular season with the Buccaneers, losing on all four occasions. Despite a playoff win against New Orleans during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run, Brady’s struggles against the Saints are well documented.

The Buccaneers will face the Saints in Week 2 of the 2022 season, and here are three reasons why Tom Brady will finally break his jinx this weekend.

#1 – Cameron Jordan is limited in practice for the Saints

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been one of the players Brady has liked facing the least since joining the NFC South. The Saints in total have amassed 11 sacks on Brady since 2020, four more than any other team.

Jordan is the lynchpin of the Saints defense, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday with a hip injury. Jordan is second in QB pressures in the NFL over the last five seasons (behind Aaron Donald) and if he were to miss Sunday's clash, it would make Brady's life a lot easier.

The Saints have pressured Brady more than any other team since 2020, and constantly make him uncomfortable. Without Jordan’s influence, the script could easily switch.

#2 – No Sean Payton for New Orleans

Sean Payton departed as the head coach of the Saints during the 2022 offseason, and it’s possible Payton had Brady’s number. Their new head coach is Dennis Allen, and despite being a part of the Saints’ coaching staff since 2015, it may take time to adapt to the head coach role.

It took the Saints a late rally to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, but the Buccaneers are a totally different monster. If Marcus Mariota can almost beat the Saints, we think Brady can dominate them.

#3 – Tom Brady excels under pressure

If there’s one thing you don’t want to do, it’s to write off Tom Brady. Many NFL fans and pundits alike are expecting him and the Buccaneers to lose to the Saints again this weekend. Which is exactly what he wants them to think.

Brady has shown time and time again throughout his NFL career that he adores the pressure. This was never more obvious than when his New England Patriots were 28-3 down to the Falcons in Super Bowl LI (February 2017). Brady, of course, led his team all the way back from the brink to win the game 34-28, and cement his legacy.

In summation, Tom Brady has got what it takes to break his New Orleans hoodoo this weekend.

