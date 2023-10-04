Why is Travis Kelce called Mr. Pfizer? Breaking down Aaron Rodgers' comments on Chiefs TE

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is known as a lot of things. Some people know him as arguably the best tight end of his generation, some as Taylor Swift's first NFL boyfriend, and others as Patrick Mahomes' favorite target. However, till recently, no one knew the younger Kelce brother as "Mr. Pfizer," well, no one but four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Interestingly, the New York Jets franchise QB, Rodgers, recently took some veiled shots at Kelce while speaking on ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show."

While talking about his new team's loss to Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs, Rodgers said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Our defense played well. Pat (Mahomes) didn't have a crazy game. And Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn't have a crazy impact game. Obviously, he had some yards and stuff, but I felt like, for the most part, we played really tough on defense."

Pat McAfee and his co-host A.J. Hawk heard the quip by Rodgers and they were in stitches.

Expand Tweet

Let's take a look at what makes Travis Kelce "Mr. Pfizer."

Travis Kelce and the "Mr. Pfizer” nickname

Travis Kelce is a marketer's dream, thanks to his natural charisma, on-field excellence, and his status as the second-best player on America's best NFL team. Hence, Kelce has been in a lot of ads that broadcast during NFL games. It's his ads with vaccine developers Pfizer that earned him the nickname from Aaron Rodgers. Travis Kelce is arguably the Pfizer vaccine's biggest draw in the NFL, as he is featured front and center in their ads.

Of course, due to Rodgers' known distrust for certain vaccinations, he was bound to make a dig at Kelce sooner rather than later. The opportunity presented itself on Pat McAfee's Show, and he didn't disappoint.

Travis Kelce's NFL Legacy

Aside from the 'Mr. Pfizer' jokes, Travis Kelce is pretty good at playing football. The Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher is arguably the league's best tight end since the days of prime Gronk. He is a reliable weapon for the league's best player, Patrick Mahomes, and is an unstoppable force once he gets in the zone.

Kelce has enough accolades to make him a lock for Canton once it's all said and done. The two-time Super Bowl winner has four first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, eight straight Pro Bowl nods, and a place on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Furthermore, he has a slew of NFL tight-end records on his resume. These records include but aren't limited to the most consecutive 1,000-plus-yard seasons, the most 1,000-yard seasons, the most career postseason receptions, the most 100 receiving yard games, and more. Kelce is a crucial part of the Chiefs' dynasty, and his place in NFL lore is a virtual lock.