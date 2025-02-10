  • home icon
Why did Travis Kelce ditch post-Super Bowl media appearance? Possible reasons for Chiefs TE's silence after blowout loss

By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 10, 2025 11:00 GMT
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' quest to become the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions fell short at the final hurdle, as the Philadelphia Eagles thrashed them 40-22 at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins put on a brave face as they attended the post-game press conference. Kelce, one of the Chiefs' six team captains, was expected to be among the players to take questions from reporters, but he skipped it.

Neither the tight end nor Kansas City explained why Kelce refrained from attending. Here are some possible reasons why.

Potential reasons why Travis Kelce ditched post-Super Bowl media appearance

1) To avoid questions about retirement

Speculation has been rife about Travis Kelce's future. There are unconfirmed reports that the tight end planned on retiring after the game against the Eagles.

When asked about his future during Super Bowl Opening Night, the tight end had said:

"Where will I be in three years? Oh, man, I don't know. Hopefully still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. But we'll see. We'll see what happens."

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the veteran isn't sure about returning in 2025 and would take until March to decide. Kelce perhaps wasn't too keen on addressing his future after the devastating loss to Philadelphia, so he might have decided to skip the press conference.

2) To avoid questions about his proposal to Taylor Swift

Like rumors about his retirement, there was gossip that if the Chiefs had won, Kelce planned on popping the question to his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, on the field.

He was asked about it during the Super Bowl Opening Night but didn't confirm or deny. Kelce asked:

"Wouldn't you like to know?"

He likely would have been asked about it during his post-game media appearance but was perhaps was in no mood to address those rumors.

Travis Kelce had a chat with reporters after the game

Travis Kelce did briefly interact with reporters after the game in the locker room but was visibly upset and kept his answers short.

He wasn't asked about his future or his proposal to Swift. If he did skip the post-game press conference to avoid those topics, he was successful in dodging both.

