Why Will Levis must deliver for the Titans in 2024

Will Levis threw for four touchdowns in his debut game less than six months ago. The quarterback who seemed destined for the first round slid to the second, and the Titans did not wait around. Malik Willis was just drafted the year before, but Tennesse still selected Will Levis.

However, since that sensational performance, it has not been so good for the second-round pick. Levis played eight games after that and only threw four touchdown passes and as many interceptions. As predicted, the lackluster Titans passing game fell off the map, and Derrick Henry had to do everything yet again.

The Titans will look to resist the urge to bring in a quarterback in the coming draft and move forward with Will Levis. Ryan Tannehill is out of the building, while Malik Willis has shown no improvement. More concerningly, Derrick Henry hit free agency and landed in Baltimore, so the key piece to the puzzle is gone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Tennesse Titans with their new coach have to get some passing game going in 2024. Tony Pollard doesn't have every down ability that King Henry possessed. So, with the sheer amount of money Calvin Ridley is receiving, he must deliver. Deandre Hopkins should be a safe bet of 1,000+ yards if he can get the ball.

Will Levis must be key to the turnaround in philosophy and will have to return to the form he had right at the start of his career.

Where do Will Levis and the Tennesse Titans land in the AFC South?

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers

The AFC South is looking as strong as ever after being a laughing stock for the last 10 years. The early Saturday spot in the wildcard weekend is reserved for the AFC South division winner. Three quarterbacks in the division are entering their second seasons, while Trevor Lawrence is entering his fourth.

Had the Gardner Minshew pass been caught in the final moments of the Colts-Texans game, the division would have been very different. That's how close the division was last season. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags were not far behind either, as the second season half of the season was a complete nightmare, the opposite of 2022.

So can Will Levis and the Titans take back the division? There's a chance, but for that to happen, Levis has to get right to CJ Stroud's level. So, exxpect fireworks from the division.