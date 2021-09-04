Why Za’Darius Smith 'hates' Tom Brady 

Add Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith to the players who curse Tom Brady’s existence. The Pro Bowl defender features in NFL Films' Tom Brady “NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2021” video.

During the clip, Smith both praised and jokingly revealed his 'hate' for the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, saying:

“I can say, man, he’s a great quarterback. He could tell where we were blitzing from; he already knew where our mike was ,and where he was going in the flat. For him to do that, I feel like he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league, the best to ever do it, and they basically stole our chance to go to the Super Bowl.”

Smith then went a step further, adding with a smile:

“He stole it…away from us. I hate you, Tom Brady.”

Tom Brady beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in last year's NFL playoffs

The Green Bay Packers earned the number one seed in the NFC with a 13-3 record last season. That gave them home-field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs.

But not even the Lambeau Field crowd, Aaron Rodgers or Za’Darius Smith could stop Tom Brady leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC championship and a berth in the Super Bowl.

Final score: 31-26 to the Bucs, and Za'Darius Smith's 'hatred' for Tom Brady was born.

Za'Darius Smith in doubt for Week 1 of the NFL 2021 season

#Packers Matt LaFleur said Za'Darius Smith's status for week 1 is still "up in the air".



Added that Z is "getting better" and he's optimistic that "he'll be out there sooner than later." — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 1, 2021

The Packers Pro Bowl linebacker has been battling a back injury throughout training camp and preseason. The 28-year-old did not play at all during this year’s preseason, and has yet to participate in practice this week.

He is currently listed as questionable for Green Bay’s first game against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday in Jacksonville.

If Smith is unable to play, it'll be a huge loss for the Packers' defense, which is being directed by new defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Za'Darius Smith led the team in sacks last season with 12.5, and also recorded four forced fumbles. The Packers' defensive leader was ranked 51st on the NFL's top 100 list that was voted on by NFL players.

