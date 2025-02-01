Why is Zay Flowers not playing in Pro Bowl 2025? Exploring reasons behind Ravens WR's decision

Zay Flowers was a key contributor to the Baltimore Ravens' impressive regular season form in the 2024/25 NFL season. The sophomore wide receiver was Lamar Jackson's primary target, and he earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career as a result.

However, it's been revealed that Flowers will not be at the event. With that in mind, let's examine the rationale behind the Ravens WR1's absence.

Why is Zay Flowers not playing in Pro Bowl 2025?

According to Sports Illustrated, Zay Flowers is not playing in this year's Pro Bowl due to a knee injury. Flowers suffered the injury in his side's final game of the regular season against the Cleveland Browns.

The injury kept Flowers out of his side's failed playoff bid. The Buffalo Bills eliminated the Ravens from the playoffs in the divisional round. Thus, the hunt for their first Super Bowl in the Lamar Jackson era continues.

Flowers tried to join his teammates on the gridiron in the playoffs. However, it wasn't to be, as the recovery timeframe for a knee injury is typically longer than a month. Hence, it would always be a long shot for Flowers to play in the Pro Bowl.

The league has selected Jaguars' rookie pass catcher Brian Thomas Jr. as Flowers' replacement. Thomas deserves his slot, as he caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs in his rookie year.

How did Zay Flowers perform this season?

Zay Flowers seized the primary receiver role for the Baltimore Ravens and ran with it in the 2024/25 regular season. The Boston College product excelled with Lamar Jackson as quarterback, and he regularly made defenders look clueless with his route-running skills.

Flowers caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. Flowers' best game of the season was against the Denver Broncos when he caught five out of six targets for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Flowers will now look to recuperate his injured knee and return in Year 3 with a vengeance. He has loads of potential and should be a significant part of the Ravens' offense for the foreseeable future.

