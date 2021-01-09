NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Ravens at Titans TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

Two of the NFL’s most exciting runners will square off for the third time in a little under a year on Sunday, as Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens head to Tennessee to play Derrick Henry and the Titans. The Titans prevailed in their regular season matchup against the Ravens, winning in overtime 26-20 on a Henry rushing touchdown.

Baltimore was fortunate enough to not have to sweat out their Week 17 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals, which was a 38-3 rout. In addition to the stellar play of Jackson, rookie RB J.K. Dobbins had his best game of the season on Sunday. The former Ohio State bellcow rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, on an efficient 13 carries.

On the other hand, the Titans had quite the scare from the Houston Texans last Sunday, and could have missed the playoffs had they not been able to pull out the victory. Luckily for Tennessee, they were able to make a few big plays when it mattered most, and escaped Houston with a 41-38 victory. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill made an incredible throw down the field to WR A.J. Brown with 18 seconds left that set Tennessee up for the game winning field goal that would send them to the postseason.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans TV Schedule

What Time is The Ravens at Titans on Sunday?

1:05 p.m EST on Sunday, January 10th.

What Channel Is The Ravens at Titans game on S?

ESPN

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Coverage Map

Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule

How To Watch Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

ESPN+

FuboTV

SlingTV

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Prediction

It didn’t seem possible last January, but the Ravens-Titans matchups have developed into an intriguing rivalry. No one expected the Titans to march into Baltimore last January and dominate the Ravens, but that’s exactly what they did. In their regular season rematch, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh refused to shake hands after many Tennessee players gathered on the Ravens logo.

Heading into the latest chapter between these two teams, both sides have a ton to play for. The Titans came within one win of making the Super Bowl last year, while the Ravens should be highly motivated to dispatch of the team that ended their season 12 months ago.

This should be one of the best games of the weekend, as both teams will look to establish a presence on the ground. It’s hard to envision Baltimore falling to Tennessee in three consecutive matchups, so expect Harbaugh and his offensive staff to come up with a few trick plays to catch the Titans defense off guard.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Titans 23