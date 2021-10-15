Will Aaron Donald play in Week 6? Rams star expected to feature vs Giants

Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald did not participate in the team's Wednesday practice. That was quite a surprise.

Donald is dealing with a knee injury. Typically, the defensive lineman gets Wednesdays off as a veteran rest day with offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, but this absence was due to injury.

During his pre-practice press conference, head coach Sean McVay did not mention Donald's injury, so it caught everyone off guard when the report came out.

A Rams spokesperson told team reporter Stu Jackson that Donald banged his knee against the Seahawks and has some swelling. But Rams fans do not need to get anxious about Donald not taking the pitch on Sunday since the team expects him to play.

Donald has never missed a game due to injury in his career, and it does not seem like that will change this weekend. Aside from Darious Williams being on injured reserve, the Rams should be at just about full strength on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Rams injury report from Wednesday's practice

Stu Jackson @StuJRams Stu Jackson @StuJRams Rams Wednesday Injury Report: • DL Aaron Donald (knee) – DNP

• OL Andrew Whitworth (rest) – DNP

• OLB Terrell Lewis (rest) – DNP

• RB Jake Funk (hamstring) – Limited

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Knee, DNP

Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, Rest, DNP

Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, Rest, DNP

Running back Jake Funk, Hamstring, LP

Kicker Matt Gay, Ankle, LP.

Giants injury report from Wednesday's practice

Running back Saquon Barkley, Ankle, DNP

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, Knee, DNP

Quarterback Daniel Jones, Concussion, DNP

Offensive lineman Matt Skura, Knee, DNP

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, Foot, DNP

Defensive back Rodarius Williams, Knee, DNP

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, Hand, LP

Defensive back Nate Ebner, Quad, LP

Defensive back Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring, LP

Defensive back Logan Ryan, Hip, LP

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Hamstring, LP

Wide receiver Darius Slayton, Hamstring, LP

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Ankle, LP.

Aaron Donald's season stats

Donald has 20 tackles (13 assisted and seven solo), three sacks (the joint-third best in the NFL), two pass deflections, and one forced fumble (the equal best in the league ) in five games. Because of this fantastic performance, Donald has a 91.2 overall player rating on PFF and is in early talks for the season's MVP award.

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL 🚨 AARON DONALD BREAKS THE FRANCHISE SACK RECORD 🚨 🚨 AARON DONALD BREAKS THE FRANCHISE SACK RECORD 🚨 https://t.co/prDQYYBHyK

Donald will probably improve those stats against the Giants. The New York team is 1-4 after five games, and with injuries piling up, especially on offense, the Rams' defensive lineman has the opportunity to have his best match of the season.

The Giants have shown so little so far in 2021 that Donald can still have a big game even if his knee is not 100 percent.

