Will Aaron Rodgers retire after this season? Jets QB provides clarity on future in NFL after taking $35,000,000 paycut

During Aaron Rodgers' last few seasons in Green Bay, one of the big talking points was whether or not he would retire if things didn't work out getting to another team.

There were rumblings that the franchise was unhappy with his will he or won't he retirement talk, but now, that's the New York Jets' problem.

But it might not be a problem at all, as Aaron Rodgers has given his thoughts on any potential retirement rumors that are floating out there.

It sure sounds like good news for Jets fans after Rodgers took a monster pay cut to help the Jets bring in more quality players. Meanwhile, those who think that Rodgers is in the Big Apple for just one season are sadly mistaken, as he has thoughts of playing even longer.

Rodgers said via CBS NY and Otis Livingston:

“Being able to win here would be really, really special, but why limit it to one (year)? I don’t plan on this being a one-and-done. I think we’re going to be competitive here for a long time.

"I’d like to be able to play a few good years here and then hand it right back to Zach (Wilson), let him go for the next 15 (years). It’d be a really special 18-20 year run of great quarterback play.”

So, Aaron Rodgers has every intention of playing at least two years for the Jets, which is no doubt welcome news to his fans.

Aaron Rodgers needs Super Bowl win for Jets move to be a success

The main reason that the Jets signed Rodgers was straightforward: win a Super Bowl. As the roster is stacked on both sides of the ball, the only weakness was at the quarterback position for some, as Zach Wilson struggled mightily last season.

But now, with Rodgers at the helm, expectations have gone through the roof. While it isn't exactly Super Bowl or bust (although some have said that), getting to the playoffs is seen as the minimum requirement for the Jets in 2023.

Of course, with the addition or Aaron Rodgers and now Dalvin Cook on offense, the Jets, if everything clicks, could be a serious problem for every NFL team.

There will no doubt be some ups and downs this season, but Jets fans are hoping for more ups than downs.

With the Jets only having one Super Bowl win in its history, if Rodgers can bring No. 2 to the Big Apple, then his legacy as one of the greatest to ever do it will be solidified.

