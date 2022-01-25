Aaron Rodgers' quest for the Super Bowl fell short and the Green Bay Packers' season ended earlier than most people thought.

The Packers suffered a 10-13 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs this past weekend, ending their Super Bowl hopes. With this upset victory and a lackadaisical performance from the Packers and their leader, one question remains: will Aaron Rodgers ever win another Super Bowl?

This past offseason, the quarterback's future with the Packers remained uncertain. Green Bay's No. 12 contemplated retiring, almost threatening to be traded out of Green Bay before resolving issues with the team's brass and management. Nevertheless, Rodgers stayed with the team and put together one of his best statistical seasons.

The 38-year-old quarterback passed for 4,115 yards; 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and piled up a 13-4 record while winning the NFC North, becoming a front-runner for the season's MVP honor. The skillset is still there, but is it enough to win another Super Bowl?

Aaron Rodgers is 1-3 in conference championship games

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ Aaron Rodgers drops to 1-3 (with 6 TD/7 INT) in his career in the NFC Championship Game. Aaron Rodgers drops to 1-3 (with 6 TD/7 INT) in his career in the NFC Championship Game. https://t.co/zWrUlMamkb

Rodgers' only Super Bowl victory came in his seventh season in the league in 2011 when he and the Packers defeated the Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV. The Packers quarterback won the Super Bowl MVP award and looked like he was on his way to winning multiple Super Bowls. But that hasn't happened since.

Rodgers' record in big games (NFC Championship games) is at an unimpressive 1-3. In those four games, the thrower has only six touchdown passes to seven interceptions. Overall, his playoff record is 11-9 which is good, but he only has one Super Bowl appearance out of 12 playoff appearances.

Can he make another Super Bowl run?

The 38-year-old quarterback might have played his last season with the Green Bay Packers. Going back to the last off-season, he threatened to retire or demand a trade because of how management was dealing with the team and he was unpleased with some of their draft picks, free agent signings and other decisions. He felt disrespected that he was never apart of the team's decision-making.

If Green Bay's No. 12 gets traded to a team in win-now mode, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers or potentially the Denver Broncos, then there's a small chance he can win another Super Bowl. Given that he's 38, having to adjust to a new system, and with the uncertainty of how long he wants to play, it is highly likely he won't win another Super Bowl, but one cannot rule it out completely.

