Will Ashton Jeanty play today? Raiders RB's status revealed for Week 3 clash vs. Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has struggled in the first two games, amassing only 81 yards for 2.7 average yards per carry. It could be attributed to the inadequacies of the Raiders' offensive line, which ranks among the least effective run-blocking units in the NFL.Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly noted that the team is attempting to slowly ease Jeanty in. They have plans of giving him a ton of reps following Monday night's loss to the LA Chargers.Fans are waiting to see how the former Boise State standout will perform against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.Will Ashton Jeanty play in Week 3 vs. the Washington Commanders?Ashton Jeanty will aim to hit 20 carries in an NFL game for the first time on Sunday versus the Washington Commanders. The rookie rusher is not battling any injury and will not be limited in Week 3.Jeanty has yet to reach 50 rushing yards in his two games this season. The Commanders defense has held opponents to 209 rushing yards and 3.94 yards per carry, which could make Sunday's game even more difficult for him.Jeanty may still be in the adjustment period that NFL rookies experience after leaving college. However, the Raiders will look for him to carry more workload against the Commanders to speed up this process.The running back had 375 rushes for 2,595 yards (6.9 yards per attempt) and 29 touchdowns in the 2024 collegiate football season. He also had 36 runs of 15 yards or more and forced 152 missed tackles.Jeanty's output is on the lower end of the spectrum among the league's starting rushers this season. However, he'll look to show on Sunday why he was selected at No. 6 in April.How to watch the Raiders vs. Commanders Week 3 game?Kickoff for the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium.Play-by-play commentator Chris Myers, color analyst Mark Schlereth and sideline reporter Jen Hale will provide analysis on Fox. The game will also be available for streaming on NFL+ and FuboTV.Game info:Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ETLocation: Northwest Stadium in Landover, MarylandTV: FoxAnnouncers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), and Jen Hale (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: FuboTV, Sling TV, NFL+