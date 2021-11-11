Will Cam Newton play in Week 10 for Carolina Panthers?

News broke Thursday morning that Cam Newton was meeting with the Carolina Panthers. Just a few hours went by before the reunion was made official.

Newton is officially back and the attention turns toward when he can find himself in the starting lineup. For now, P.J. Walker is slotted in as the starter with Sam Darnold out with a shoulder injury.

So will Newton play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals?

Will Cam Newton play in Week 10 for the Panthers?

The signing taking place Thursday does complicate Newton's chances of playing Sunday against Arizona. Walker should get the start, with Newton being the backup in case of an emergency.

His first step will be getting up to speed with the playbook. But head coach Matt Rhule can get started with some basic concepts for the veteran quarterback.

Newton has been around long enough to pick things up rather quickly.

He also still needs to pass his physical, but that should not be a hassle given the signing was made.

What we do know is that Newton will start soon. A more likely scenario is him preparing as the starter for the Week 11 matchup with Washington and his former head coach Ron Rivera.

Right now the Panthers have a 4-5 record. Even with Newton, taking down the Cardinals is a tough task. So assuming they fall to 4-6, that still keeps them in playoff contention for a Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Newton could get his first start against Washington with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins next on the schedule. That could possibly have the Panthers at 6-6 with five games to play.

It is entirely possible the Panthers do try to get Newton on the field this week. Yet Walker will likely get the start to avoid disrupting the gameplan late in the week against such a tough opponent.

Newton will start soon and that fact alone should have Panthers fans thrilled. The season was so promising after a 3-0 start before Christian McCaffrey left with an injury and Darnold regressed to a serious degree.

Newton is back to save the day and even if he cannot get the Panthers into the postseason, the reunion should still be a fun one.

Edited by LeRon Haire