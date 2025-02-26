Will Campbell NFL Draft: Scouting report and best landing spot for LSU’s star OT

Will Campbell is one of the best overall offensive line prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The LSU Tigers offensive tackle could potentially be the first player from his position selected this year. Here's what his overall scouting profile looks like as well as some potential landing spots in the first round of the draft.

Will Campbell's scouting report

Will Campbell

Will Campbell is projected to be picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft this year and could very well be the first offensive lineman off the board. He put together a sensational college football career with the LSU Tigers, starting 38 games across three years.

He impressively played 2,553 snaps for their offense and amazingly allowed just five total sacks. He solidified his overall status as a prospect during his final season, when he was selected as an All-American offensive tackle. He also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, awarded to the best offensive lineman in the competitive SEC.

In addition to his accolades on the field, Campbell also made an impression in the locker room. He was selected as a team captain for LSU last season, which could help his draft stock even more.

Add in his ideal size for an offensive tackle at 6-foot-6 and 323 pounds with an elite overall skillset and it makes sense why many NFL teams have taken a major interest in him ahead of the draft.

3 best landing spots for LSU OT Will Campbell in 2025 NFL Draft

#3 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals allowed the 11th-most sacks last season and have consistently struggled to protect Joe Burrow during his career. They added Trent Brown last year to address this, but he appeared in just three games and is now a pending free agent. Will Campbell can help them solve their issue.

#2 - New York Jets

The New York Jets are in an interesting spot with their seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have a relatively strong roster, with the exception of their quarterback, but they may not be in a position to draft a top prospect. They can instead pivot to Campbell with both Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses being pending free agents.

#1 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears allowed the most sacks io the NFL last season, highlighting their issues along their offensive line. What makes this even more concerning is that they had a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams. They must focus on protecting him to maximize his potential, so Campbell would be an ideal pick.

