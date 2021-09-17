Will Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid set an all-time NFL record against the Ravens?

Andy Reid has achieved plenty in his 22-year head coaching career, but the Kansas City Chiefs head coach can write his name into NFL history when his team faces the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday night football.

If quarterback Patrick Mahomes can lead the Chiefs to victory and open the 2021 season at 2-0, then Reid will become the chairman – and indeed the only member – of a brand new NFL head coaches club.

Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3 Ravens Week begins:

- Andy Reid 6-1 vs Ravens, 4-0 w/ KC

- W/ win, Reid will be 1st HC to get 100 wins w/ 2 different teams

- Mahomes, w/ 2 TDs, would pass Trent Green for 2nd most TD passes in Chiefs history

- w/ 100 yds rec. Kelce would tie Tony Gonzalez for most such gms (26) Ravens Week begins:

No head coach in the history of the NFL has ever led two different teams to a century of wins, and poised on 99 victories with the back-to-back AFC Champions, Andy Reid is on the brink of that achievement heading into Week 2 of the 2021 season.

After being appointed head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999, Andy Reid guided the team to nine playoff appearances in 14 seasons. The Eagles flew into the NFC Championship game on four occasions but were never able to soar to the Super Bowl. Andy Reid left Philadelphia with a 140-102 record and agreed to an initial five-year deal with the Chiefs.

Now entering his ninth season in charge in Kansas City, Andy Reid has guided the Chiefs to seven postseason appearances in eight years, finally breaking his Super Bowl drought in 2019. After lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes returned as AFC Champions in 2020 but came up short against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Andy Reid's Chiefs record is 99-43.

Will Andy Reid's Chiefs overcome the Ravens in Week 2?

Andy Reid will claim his 100th victory as Chiefs head coach at some point during the 2021 season, but will Kansas City get that record in the bank on Sunday and continue their march to a third straight AFC title?

In Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens struggled to defend against Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game in a 33-27 overtime loss. The absence of star cornerback Marcus Peters was felt as Carr made play-after-play in the fourth quarter to set the Raiders up for victory, throwing for 435 yards off 34 completions.

That box score will have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes salivating as the prospect of what kind of passing yards they can put up in primetime at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were undefendable at times against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, with Mahomes passing for 337 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard bomb to the speedster Hill.

Mahomes has a 3-0 record against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and it would be a shock if Mahomes was not celebrating a fourth straight win in We. Andy Reid could well be raising a toast to becoming the NFL's first two-team, double-centurion head coach on Sunday night.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar