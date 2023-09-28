Will Christian Watson play tonight? Packers WR's status for Week 4 explored

Christian Watson is yet to feature for the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL season. The wideout has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss three games already.

However, Watson is reportedly on course to return to action soon. Some fans are now curious to know whether the receiver will be able to feature in Green Bay's Week 4 clash against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Will Christian Watson play tonight vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers have listed Christian Watson as questionable ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The good news is that he returned to team practice this week.

Watson did not train on Monday. However, he was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Watson is expected to play in Week 4. However, the Packers wideout may see a reduced workload in Thursday's clash against the Lions.

Watson racked up an impressive 611 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 receptions in his rookie season in 2022. He could prove to be another solid offensive weapon for quarterback Jordan Love this campaign.

Packers vs. Lions: TV Schedule and live stream details for Week 4 TNF

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) vs. Detroit Lions (2-1) TNF Week 4 contest will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime. Kickoff for the highly-anticipated game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Fans without access to cable can stream the game live on Fubo TV.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL campaign.