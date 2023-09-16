Will Christian Watson play in Week 2? Packers WR’s availability status vs. Falcons explored

The Green Bay Packers drafted Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After Davante Adams' departure, Watson became a solid option for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last season.

There were high expectations set for him heading into this season, but so far he has dealt with a hamstring issue. He didn't play in Week 1, and many people are worried about his status for Week 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Christian Watson play against the Falcons?

Christian Watson: Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

The Packers will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, and Christian Watson is currently questionable to play. The wide receiver practiced only once this past week, which is why there is a possibility that he might miss another game.

This piece will be updated once more clarity is given about his status for Week 2. The Green Bay Packers would certainly love to have Watson on the field, as he has the potential to become a great receiver in this league.

The NFC North team started the season in great fashion as they won 38-20 against the Chicago Bears. They are underdogs against the Falcons but are capable of winning the game.

Thinking of using a player in Week 2 fantasy lineups? Make sure to consult Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer first.

Jordan Love has a lot of weapons to work with

Jordan Love: Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears

Although Watson didn't play in Week 1, the Packers offense was stellar. Jordan Love had a dominant outing. He was helped by the presence of Romeo Doubs, Aaron Jones, Luke Musgrave, and AJ Dillon.

Last season, Watson finished with 41 receptions for 611 yards and scored nine touchdowns in 14 games. Aaron Rodgers had trust in his ability, and it's likely the story will be the same with Love.

Apart from Watson, Aaron Jones is also questionable for the game aginst the Falcons. The Packers fans will hope both of them play on Sunday, as without their presence, the offense could struggle.

For managers seeking a trade to replace a player make sure to use Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade analyzer.