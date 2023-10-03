Will Colin Kaepernick play in NFL again? Exploring former 49ers QB’s future after recent Jets link

In the wake of a quarterback injury, Colin Kaepernick has submitted his name to the NFL once again. Having not played since 2017, the quarterback has requested to join a practice squad as he remains adamant that he's interested in coming back to football.

He has been working as an activist since he last played football, but has worked out and stayed in good shape in an effort to always be ready to return to football. That was over six years ago, though. Will he be back in the NFL again?

Is a Colin Kaepernick return in the works?

Colin Kaepernick recently requested to join the New York Jets practice squad. They have been in need of a quarterback, and the activist knows that. He submitted an official request, which got the support of some high-level figures.

The Jets have not signed him to anything, though. Even after the Aaron Rodgers injury, they seem intent on keeping Zach Wilson out there. They don't appear to be looking into any trades, either.

That means it will likely be another attempt in vain for Kaepernick. The practice squad would be a low risk, high reward option for the Jets to add someone, but they don't seem to be interested.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's name gets tossed around every time a team needs a quarterback for any reason. If their starter got injured, or they lost a backup, some think Kaepernick should be on the phone.

However, any team currently looking for a quarterback has other options that are better. Kaepernick was explosive when he played despite having a pretty poor season the last time out. That explosiveness is likely gone more than half a decade later.

There would be serious rust that a 35-year-old would have trouble shedding. That's something teams would consider. There are just better options at this stage, as there's not a lot of upside for a team to bring back the ex-quarterback.

Cam Newton played more recently and is in better shape. Carson Wentz played last season. Matt Ryan is old and retired, but he also played last year and would represent a better choice.

Colin Kaepernick likely won't play again

Any team looking into a quarterback solution would hit several names, including those above and Nick Foles, Colt McCoy, and others, before getting to Colin Kaepernick as an option.

The NFL has admitted they were wrong about him and if they had known that at the time, there's a good chance he would have gotten a contract. It's too late now, and Kaepernick is likely too far gone.