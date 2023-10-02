Will Cooper Kupp play in Week 5? Rams WR’s availability status explored

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hasn't played a single game this season. During the preseason, he suffered a hamstring injury and was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of the start of the new season.

Getting placed on the PUP list mandatorily results in the player missing four games. With Week 5 now approaching, there has been a buzz around Kupp making his season debut soon.

Is Cooper Kupp playing in Week 5?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

As per the latest updates, Cooper Kupp could be soon activated from the PUP list and begin training this week. His recovery has been successful, and there is optimism that he will play in Week 4.

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a 2-2 start without their star wide receiver, and would love to have him back in the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kupp, who only played nine games last season, is eager to make an impact for his team. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing quite well, and once the 2022 Super Bowl MVP returns, the Rams could aim to make a push for the playoffs.

The duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will be lethal

In Kupp's absence, rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has surprised everyone. He is on pace to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and has already broken multiple records through the first three games.

Having Kupp and Nacua together will be helpful for Stafford, and head coach Sean McVay could work wonders with them. So far this season, Nacua has recorded 39 receptions for 501 yards and has scored one touchdown in four games on 52 targets.

He recently scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts and is ready to shine with Cooper Kupp alongside him.

