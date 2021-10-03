Is Dak Prescott playing tonight vs Panthers in Week 4?

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys head into a clash with Carolina in good form. They dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 with the scoreline misleading as to how dominant Dallas was.

Considered by many to be a playoff team, the Cowboys could very well have been 3-0 had it not been for a Tom Brady masterclass. The veteran quarterback set up a go-ahead field goal as time expired after Prescott did the same just minutes earlier.

They had one truly bad outing by their standards - against the LA Chargers. Had LA not beaten themselves with numerous costly penalties, Dallas might just have lost that game.

The success of the Dallas Cowboys relies on Dak Prescott's health and availability as we saw last year. The team is a shell of itself without Dak in the lineup.

Is Dak Prescott playing tonight vs Panthers?

The Dallas Cowboys' No.4 is a certain starter for Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium. So far this year, Dak has been back to his best, throwing for 878 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions as he has led the Cowboys superbly.

In his three games this season, Dak has not had a QBR under 87. He amassed 101.4 vs the Buccaneers and 143.4 against the Eagles. Another stat that does jump out is that in his last two games, Prescott has only nine incompletions, four of which were dropped by his receivers.

The Dallas offense has been in good early-season form, putting up 29, 20 and 41 points in its three games. Prescott has complete control over the offense and it looks scary at times. But perhaps the biggest surprise is the defense.

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys



has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. “Believe in yourself” - Aaiden Diggs 🙌 @TrevonDiggs has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. “Believe in yourself” - Aaiden Diggs 🙌



@TrevonDiggs has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. https://t.co/9YWBwmH0BY

Led by Trevon Diggs, the Dallas defense leads the NFL in takeaways, with the corner leading the team in interceptions with three, one in each game. His last against the Eagles was returned for a touchdown.

No McCaffery for Panthers?

Running back Christian McCaffery is out of Sunday's game and that leaves a huge hole for the Panthers offense. McCaffery is a superb duel-threat back who can run exceptionally well but is also used in the passing game to devastating effect.

The role will now fall to Chuba Hubbard to take the carries. Sam Darnold has to replicate last week's effort in which he threw for 304 yards and completed 23 out of his 34 passes.

Being at home, Dallas is the favorite, but Carolina is undefeated. Although many have stated that the opponents faced by the Panthers could cloud the notion of just how good Carolina is.

Also Read

It is shaping up to be a great game with Dallas looking to continue their good early season form with Prescott under center, while Carolina will want to keep its undefeated streak alive for at least another week.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far