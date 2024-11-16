Will Davante Adams play in Week 11? Latest on Jets WR for Sunday's game vs Colts

The New York Jets' offense desperately needs a spark after a disappointing 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. At 3-7, playoff hopes have dimmed considerably for a team that entered the 2024 season with Super Bowl aspirations.

A key piece of their offensive puzzle, wide receiver Davante Adams, missed practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. The veteran receiver's absence stemmed from both a wrist injury and illness. This raised concerns about his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (4-6).

But there is good news for New York fans. Adams returned to practice on Friday. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters that the receiver will likely suit up for Sunday's game. While officially listed as questionable on the injury report, Adams appears ready to contribute.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Houston Texans at New York Jets- Source: Imagn

His return couldn't come at a better time. New York's offense struggled in their last matchup. Davante Adams failed to record a catch in the first half of the team's loss to the Cardinals.

Post-game, Adams reflected on the Jets' offensive woes:

"We have too many good players to go out there and have as many drives. We did and not score touchdowns."

The Jets need more from Davante Adams' receiver connection

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Davante Adams' 2024 campaign in New York hasn't matched the expectations that accompanied his arrival. In four games, he's hauled in 20 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. Still, his 39 targets rank fifth on the team this season.

The Week 10 struggle against Arizona highlighted persistent issues. Adams managed just six catches for 31 yards on 13 targets, with no reception longer than 14 yards. He also missed a potential touchdown opportunity early in the third quarter.

"I don't think we had the energy that we've had the last two weeks," Adams said post-game.

His teammate Garrett Wilson was more direct:

"Energy's not there 'cause we're playing like trash."

With Allen Lazard on injured reserve, the Jets' receiving corps relies heavily on Davante Adams and Wilson. Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley will serve as the primary backups, though both have seen limited action this season. Corley has gained slightly more playing time over the past two weeks.

As New York looks to rebound against Indianapolis, Adams' presence offers a chance to revive their struggling passing attack. His connection with Aaron Rodgers showed promise in Week 9, suggesting the potential for better days ahead - even if those days might not lead to a playoff berth this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.