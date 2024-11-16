  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New York Jets
  • Will Davante Adams play in Week 11? Latest on Jets WR for Sunday's game vs Colts

Will Davante Adams play in Week 11? Latest on Jets WR for Sunday's game vs Colts

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Nov 16, 2024 17:39 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Image source: Imagn

The New York Jets' offense desperately needs a spark after a disappointing 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. At 3-7, playoff hopes have dimmed considerably for a team that entered the 2024 season with Super Bowl aspirations.

A key piece of their offensive puzzle, wide receiver Davante Adams, missed practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. The veteran receiver's absence stemmed from both a wrist injury and illness. This raised concerns about his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (4-6).

But there is good news for New York fans. Adams returned to practice on Friday. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters that the receiver will likely suit up for Sunday's game. While officially listed as questionable on the injury report, Adams appears ready to contribute.

also-read-trending Trending
NFL: Houston Texans at New York Jets- Source: Imagn
NFL: Houston Texans at New York Jets- Source: Imagn

His return couldn't come at a better time. New York's offense struggled in their last matchup. Davante Adams failed to record a catch in the first half of the team's loss to the Cardinals.

Post-game, Adams reflected on the Jets' offensive woes:

"We have too many good players to go out there and have as many drives. We did and not score touchdowns."

The Jets need more from Davante Adams' receiver connection

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Davante Adams' 2024 campaign in New York hasn't matched the expectations that accompanied his arrival. In four games, he's hauled in 20 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. Still, his 39 targets rank fifth on the team this season.

The Week 10 struggle against Arizona highlighted persistent issues. Adams managed just six catches for 31 yards on 13 targets, with no reception longer than 14 yards. He also missed a potential touchdown opportunity early in the third quarter.

"I don't think we had the energy that we've had the last two weeks," Adams said post-game.

His teammate Garrett Wilson was more direct:

"Energy's not there 'cause we're playing like trash."

With Allen Lazard on injured reserve, the Jets' receiving corps relies heavily on Davante Adams and Wilson. Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley will serve as the primary backups, though both have seen limited action this season. Corley has gained slightly more playing time over the past two weeks.

As New York looks to rebound against Indianapolis, Adams' presence offers a chance to revive their struggling passing attack. His connection with Aaron Rodgers showed promise in Week 9, suggesting the potential for better days ahead - even if those days might not lead to a playoff berth this season.

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी