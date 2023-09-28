Will David Montgomery play tonight? Lions RB's status for Week 4 explored

David Montgomery got off to a solid start in the 2023 season. The Detroit Lions running back racked up 141 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries in the opening two games.

Unfortunately, Montgomery suffered a leg thigh bruise injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. He was subsequently ruled out for the Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, fans are curious to know whether Montgomery will be active to feature against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Will David Montgomery play tonight vs. Packers?

The Detroit Lions have listed David Montgomery as questionable for Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. The running back was a limited participant in practice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, there is some good news for Detroit around the player's injury. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he was feeling good about Montgomery returning to action against the Packers on Thursday.

There is a slight possibility that Montgomery could feature against Green Bay. The Lions might take a late call on their running back, depending on how he feels before the game.

However, Detriot will also be wary of rushing Montgomery back into action before he is 100% as it could aggravate his thigh injury and keep him on the sidelines for a lengthy period.

As such, if he does play, Montgomery may see a reduced workload.

Packers vs. Lions: TV Schedule and live stream details for Week 4 game

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) vs. Detroit Lions (2-1) Week 4 game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Fans without access to cable can stream the game live on Fubo TV.

Game: Detriot Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Stadium: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Date: Thursday, Sept. 28

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL campaign.