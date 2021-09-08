Will Derek Carr play in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season?

The preseason is (finally) over for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting this weekend, the games will count towards what Raiders fans hope will be a Super Bowl-winning season.

With the number of games increasing by one this year, some may be wondering if the team will sit Derek Carr like teams that sit starters in basketball. Here's a look at whether Derek Carr and the rest of the starters will be playing this weekend as well as how they'll be used against the Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders' Week 1 personnel, including Derek Carr

To put it simply, Derek Carr and the rest of the Las Vegas starters will be playing in this weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens. If there's a player that increases the Raiders' chances of winning the game, they will be on the field. This means that Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Darren Waller, Henry Ruggs III and every other star will see the field this weekend.

Raiders' offensive strategy

In terms of roster makeup, the team is relatively balanced in the passing game as well as at running back. Therefore, don't expect the Raiders to lean too much on Derek Carr or Josh Jacobs. They'll simply be working on getting first downs with any play they can use. That said, as it is early in the year, don't expect the Raiders to resort to any special trick plays.

Derek Carr and the Raiders' top goal will be to take the lead early in the game. If the Raiders can get an early lead, it will force the run-heavy Baltimore Ravens to resort to passing. Lamar Jackson is well known for his occasional struggles with passing in critical moments, so it will be up to the Raiders to force him into that position.

Raiders' defensive strategy

Expect the Raiders to blanket the line of scrimmage with linebackers and extra players in the box to stop the run. The defense's goal should be to lock up the run as much as possible and force the Ravens into long third downs where Jackson will need to find a receiver at least seven yards down the field.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

The Raiders will also need to place a spy on Jackson to limit his gains on the ground. With the injury to JK Dobbins, Lamar Jackson is only more likely to scramble. The Raiders will essentially need to have someone shadowing him on every down, including long third downs. For the Raiders to win, they'll need an above-average game for a unit that ranked 25th in total defense in 2020.

