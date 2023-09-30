Will Derek Carr play in Week 4? Chris Olave’s Fantasy Outlook amid Saints QB’s uncertain status

This past offseason, Derek Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. After an ugly exit from the Las Vegas Raiders, Carr found a new home and a coaching staff that trusted him.

His career with the Saints was off to a great start as the team won the first two games of the season, but unfortunately, the quarterback got hurt in the third game. In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, the Saints blew away a 17-0 lead and lost the game.

Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury against the Packers and didn't return to play the game. Will he play in Week 4?

Will Derek Carr play in Week 4?

Derek Carr: New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers

The Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 as they aim to get back on winning track. As of now, Derek Carr is declared as questionable for the game. This is a developing story, and the article will be updated once new updates are available.

So far in three games this season, the Saints quarterback has thrown for 636 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions with a passer rating of 85.2. Before leaving the game against the Packers, he completed 13/18 throws for 103 yards and a touchdown.

If Carr doesn't play in Week 4, then Jameis Winston will be the starting quarterback for the AFC South team.

Chris Olave Fantasy Outlook for Week 4

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Since Carr is questionable for Week 4, many fantasy football managers are skeptical about Chris Olave. As mentioned above, Jameis Winston could possibly start the game for the Saints on Sunday.

Even if the former Raiders quarterback doesn't play in Week 4, Olave will be a good pick in fantasy football. He has shown constant signs of improvement and is elevating his game to the next level.

Olave played three games with Winston as his quarterback during his rookie season. In those three games, he had 17 receptions for 268 yards on 29 targets. Olave will be given opportunities to make plays, and Winston is the type of quarterback who is not afraid to take risks, which could turn out to be beneficial for the offense.

So far this season in three games, Olave has 22 receptions for 302 yards on 32 targets. He is still searching for his first touchdown of the season, and that could come against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

