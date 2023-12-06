Will Derrick Henry play this week? Titans RB’s status explored for Week 14 game vs Dolphins

Derrick Henry's status is an important one to monitor heading into Week 14. Henry had to leave last week's contest with what was estimated as a concussion, which can be a difficult injury to bounce back from. After scoring twice, he had to leave late in the fourth quarter in what eventually became an overtime loss. What's his status moving forward?

Will Derrick Henry play this week?

Fans of the player and his team as well as fantasy managers who need him to return for a key week ahead of most leagues' fantasy playoffs are wondering one thing: Is Derrick Henry playing this week?

Fortunately, the Tennessee Titans running back did not come down with a concussion. Initial rumors thought he had and that it would be difficult for him to get out of the protocol before next week, even with a Monday Night Football game on deck.

Fans of his breathed a sigh of relief when head coach Mike Vrabel said that he wasn't even in the protocol. Vrabel said they checked on him one night and the next morning, and he did not have a concussion.

He's still Questionable right now, but it's much easier to return if one is not diagnosed with a concussion. It's unclear what the injury is exactly, but it's not a concussion. That significantly boosts his playing chances this week, but he will still need to be monitored before an official status update is given.

Derrick Henry fantasy expectations in Week 14

Provided Derrick Henry plays in Week 14, he's going to be key. Most fantasy leagues are entering their final week of play before the playoffs. If one's status in those playoffs is not confirmed, this could be a huge week, so a top-tier fantasy running back is always needed.

Is Derrick Henry playing this week?

Unfortunately, the matchup for Henry is less than ideal. He's had a few down weeks, and he could be in line for another one. He's got the Miami Dolphins on deck. The 9-3 squad features the sixth-stingiest defense against running backs.

Furthermore, with Tua Tagovailoa leading an absolutely high-flying offense, the odds that Tennessee can rely on the running game are slim. They're likely to have to start throwing the ball to catch up, and that's less than ideal for Henry. Look for other options if you have them.