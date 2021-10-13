Will DeVonta Smith play in Week 6 vs Buccaneers?

Coming out of Alabama and into the NFL, DeVonta Smith was the reigning Heisman winner. Since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, Smith has continued his winning ways.

The Eagles might be 2-3 and losing as a team. But DeVonta Smith has silenced the doubters who said he was too undersized to be a star at the professional level. He's a winner because he's been dynamic and fast. His potential is massive, and now it's just a matter of building chemistry with Jalen Hurts.

In Week 6, the Eagles will be put through the wringer. They play at home in Thursday Night Football against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers offense scores 33.4 points per game. The Eagles will need DeVonta Smith to keep pace with Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Thomas R. Petersen @thomasrp93

- 1068 receiving yards

- 3 TDs (2 TDs called back by penalties very much affect this)Not a bad start! 👀

#Eagles After 5 games of his rookie career, DeVonta Smith is on pace for:- 85 catches- 1068 receiving yards- 3 TDs (2 TDs called back by penalties very much affect this)Not a bad start! 👀 After 5 games of his rookie career, DeVonta Smith is on pace for:- 85 catches

- 1068 receiving yards

- 3 TDs (2 TDs called back by penalties very much affect this)Not a bad start! 👀

#Eagles https://t.co/iapM14HfNS

DeVonta Smith will play Week 6 vs. Buccaneers.

To see proof of DeVonta Smith's ability to get separation, look no further than this play. Smith runs by the initial defender who's passing off coverage responsibilities to Deandre Baker. Smith pivoted on a dime and juked Baker seven yards behind him. This is just one example of Smith making a defender look silly.

Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod DeVonta Smith sending defenders to new zip codes. DeVonta Smith sending defenders to new zip codes. https://t.co/Fl1GmpR3BS

DeVonta Smith is coming off of his best two games of the season since Week 1. He had seven catches for 122 yards against a lousy Kansas City Chiefs pass defense. And against the elite Carolina Panthers defense, he caught seven catches for 77 yards.

The Eagles will now face the Buccaneers, who allow the most passing yards in the NFL. The Bucs secondary is vulnerable as they're nursing themselves back to health from injuries. Smith will get a good test of physicality from Richard Sherman in this matchup.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians knows how good DeVonta Smith is.

Josh Tolentino @JCTSports Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians on #Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith: “I love him. Great receiver. Really really strong. He’s really explosive.” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians on #Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith: “I love him. Great receiver. Really really strong. He’s really explosive.”

Bruce Arians knows matching up with DeVonta Smith will be a challenge for his Buccaneers. The Bucs could be without safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who is in concussion protocol. Winfield is one of the best young safeties in football and can keep up with Smith's speed.

Also Read

Smith's production will lie with Hurts and the Eagles offensive line. Hurts has had an up-and-down year, but his chemistry with Smith has been impressive. The offensive line is the biggest question mark. They've suffered a lot of injuries and could be without Lane Johnson.

DeVonta Smith has a chance to put the NFL on notice in Week 6. Eagles fans know how good he is, and within time the whole league will know how good he is.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar