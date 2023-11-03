Will DK Metcalf play this week? Latest update on Seahawks WR for Week 9 vs Ravens

The statistics did not fully capture the quality of DK Metcalf's performance during the Seattle Seahawks' 24-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

Metcalf caught five catches for 67 yards on 14 targets, the third-highest total of his career. It was surprising, however, that Metcalf participated at all, according to Seattle head coach Pete Carroll, who revealed that the receiver had been battling an illness prior to that Sunday.

Let's take a look at DK Metcalf's injury status prior to Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

DK Metcalf injury: Will Seahawks WR play in Week 9 vs. Ravens?

As they get ready to play the Baltimore Ravens, whose defense has been among the best in the league this season, the Seattle Seahawks would really like to have wide receiver DK Metcalf available on Sunday. The player's status remains unknown following his DNP during practice on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Metcalf (hip) participated fully in practice; however, the next day, he was absent from all activities. This implies that we will need to monitor his situation in the coming days.

The wide receiver was able to play through illness in Week 8, but it's still uncertain exactly how severe his hip injury may be. He has already missed one game this season due to an injury.

Fortunately, Metcalf's rib issue, which has troubled him since Week 2, is no longer listed on Seattle's injury reports. This indicates that he has moved on from that injury. However, Metcalf may have to show up for practice on Friday in order to be available for the Ravens' Week 9 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

DK Metcalf has accumulated 404 yards on 27 catches and two touchdowns this season.

What time and channel are the Seahawks vs. Ravens on Sunday? TV Schedule, live stream details, and more

The Seattle Seahawks are currently leading the NFC West after passing the San Francisco 49ers, which only intensifies their thrilling Week 9 clash against the equally strong Baltimore Ravens team.

Live coverage of the game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, the network's top broadcast team, will call the game from the booth, with Tracy Wolfson providing sideline coverage.

Streaming options like NFL+, FuboTV, and many more will broadcast the game for those who can't watch it on TV.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, NFL+, Paramount+, SlingTV, DAZN (Canada)

