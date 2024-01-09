Will the Dolphins-Chiefs game be on local TV? All you need to know about NFL Playoffs 2024 coverage

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will face off in an AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night. Both teams had impressive regular seasons, and they'll be playing for a place in the Divisional round of the 2024 playoffs.

Fans of the Miami Dolphins won't be able to catch the game on local TV. Games can only be seen on local TV in home markets. Hence, Miami Dolphins fans hoping to watch the team's playoff game on broadcast television must travel south to do so.

It's important to note that just like games televised on cable, the playoff game will only be shown on broadcast television in the competing teams' home markets. Hence, only NBC affiliates in the Kansas City and Miami markets will televise the game. So because West Palm Beach is a secondary Dolphins market, the game will not be available to viewers on traditional, over-the-air TV.

The game will be exclusive to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, rather than the traditional big three, ABC, CBS, and NBC. Hence, people who intend to watch the game will need to get a peacock subscription (possibly a free trial) to watch Tyreek Hill attempt to spoil his former team's chances of being the first team since the New England Patriots to win repeat Super Bowls.

How to watch the Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game

The Miami versus Kansas City game is one of the most interesting wild card round fixtures in the 2024 playoffs. Both teams have an array of Pro Bowl talent, and the game will see Tyreek Hill return to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since his 2022 trade.

The Chiefs weren't their dominant selves in 2023, but still finished as divisional champions. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins sensationally lost their division and had to settle for an away game. This has all the makings of a classic, as we will see two elite offensive head coaches, Andy Reid and Mike McDaniel, face off for the first time in a winner-takes-all game.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: Peacock

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

When: 8 p.m. ET on January 13, 2023

Dolphins vs Chiefs history

According to the "Football Database," the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs have faced off 32 times (including three postseason games). The series is split evenly, with the Dolphins winning 16 games and the Chiefs winning 16.

Here's a look at the last 10 games between these teams:

MIA 14 @ KC 21 (11/05/23)

KC 33 @ MIA 27 (12/13/20)

MIA 13 @ KC 29 (12/24/17)

KC 34 @ MIA 15 (09/21/14)

MIA 31 @ KC 3 (11/06/11)

MIA 38 @ KC 31 (12/21/08)

KC 10 @ MIA 13 (11/12/06)

KC 30 @ MIA 20 (10/21/05)

MIA 30 @ KC 48 (09/29/02)

KC 14 @ MIA 17 (10/05/97)