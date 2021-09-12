Will Evan Engram play for the Giants in Week 1?

Will Evan Engram play Week 1?

The New York Giants get back RB Saquon Barkley, but will they also have their starting TE Evan Engram?

Evan Engram had his best year last season with 654 receiving yards but had just one TD and 11 drops during the season. 2021 is going to be a "make or break" season for Engram, who has the talent to be a star, but inconsistency has been holding him back. Unfortunately for him, he's already off to a bad start as he has been ruled out for the Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos.

#Giants TE Evan Engram has been ruled out of the game with a calf injury. Not good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2021

Engram injured his calf during the final preseason game and did not practice all week. Engram could return for Week 2, but it's unclear as to the true severity of the injury. Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith are the only other TEs on the active roster and Rudolph will get the start for Week 1. QB Daniel Jones will be without his favorite target to dump it off to, but the RBs should see more targets.

Giants taking some risk on the anticipated health of Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith. No other TE on active roster with Evan Engram already declared out. https://t.co/nKSOFB0svS — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 11, 2021

The New York Giants were sup par through the air last season, ranking 29th in total passing yards, 31st in passing TDs, and 26th in yards per attempt. Engram is a pivotal piece of the passing game, even with his flaws. Kyle Rudolph hasn't had more than 370 receiving yards since 2018 but had six TDs on just 48 targets in 2019.

From a fantasy football standpoint, Kyle Rudolph won't warrant much as your TE. He's a possible FLEX option, but it's more bust than boom and will be reliant on scoring. Against the Denver Broncos' defense, the New York Giants offense is going to struggle regardless of who starts at TE.

