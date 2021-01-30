Will there be fans at Super Bowl 2021?

Super Bowl 55 is set and is looking like it is going to be one for the ages as the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is known as the battle of new school versus old school. Tom Brady will be playing in his tenth Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes will make his second straight Super Bowl appearance.

With millions of people around the world tuning into watch the Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes matchup, this brings the question of whether there are going to be fans at the big game on February 7th, 2021.

With majority of the NFL games this season not having fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is a good question to ask if the biggest game of the season will have fans or not. Super Bowl 55 is also one of the most anticipated matchups in recent years. Everyone compares Mahomes to Brady, especially when it comes to all the accomplishments Brady has obtained.

Unfamiliar year but in the end... football fans win. Scripted final, Super Bowl 55 is going to be epic.🍿 pic.twitter.com/rVhatHZfN4 — Vik Sahi (@Vik93Sahi) January 25, 2021

Some may say that Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback that could surpass a lot of the records set by Tom Brady. With that being said let us go back and answer the question of will there be fans at Super Bowl 55?

How many NFL fans will be in attendance for Super Bowl 55?

The NFL will allow 22,000 fans in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl 55 game. To show their respect to all the healthcare workers that have been battling COVID-19, the NFL has invited 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to the Super Bowl for free.

The other 14,500 tickets were bought by other non healthcare workers. With the game being played at Raymond James Stadium which is the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it can be almost guaranteed that it will have a home game feel for the Buccaneers.

There are certain stipulations and guidelines that come along with attending Super Bowl 55:

Guidelines for NFL Fans to attend Super Bowl 55

The NFL is taking a lot of risks by allowing fans to attend Super Bowl 55. All ticket holders must agree that they have not been in contact near anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the fans have not traveled out of the country or out of the state in the last 14 days.

Each year as many fans look forward to the commercials of the Super Bowl than watching the Super Bowl itself. Here is a glimpse of what Super Bowl 55 will have to offer this year.#Commercials #NFL #SuperBowlLVhttps://t.co/HoCyqzbb1w pic.twitter.com/dWi8DajR8G — ATLWEBMAG (@ATLWEBMAG) January 27, 2021

Ticketholders must agree that they will maintain the social distancing guidelines while being at the game. They must wear face coverings and ticket holders must follow all stadium policies. This includes but is not limited to health and safety policies and all posted instructions while in Raymond James Stadium.