Will Howard NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Ohio State QB

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is one of the more intriguing quarterback names in the 2025 NFL draft, as he has seen his draft stock dramatically shift from where it was at the beginning of the college football season to now. He went from being discussed as a potential undrafted free agent to now being one of the quarterbacks taken early in the draft class.

His age is a red flag as he is going to be 24 years old a few weeks into the upcoming NFL season. However, transferring from the Kansas State Wildcats and joining the Ohio State Buckeyes and leading them to a national championship certainly opened people's eyes.

This quarterback class is not seen as a strong one when compared to some previous seasons, but some names can go a lot earlier than expected. Howard is expected to be one of them, strictly due to the positional need.

Will Howard's potential landing spot in 2025 NFL draft

Going from being the quarterback of the national championship team to being a player who can be competing for a backup spot is going to be intriguing to see.

ESPN's Field Yates even mentioned this as a potential landing spot when he had Howard going to the New Orleans Saints with the 71st pick.

"Derek Carr's contract restructure means he will stick in New Orleans for at least one more season, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that. Spencer Rattler flashed in his rookie season, but he's no sure thing as a 2024 fifth-rounder. Howard, though, is accurate and mobile. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, and he ran for seven more scores."

Adding the Ohio State product is something that makes sense for the Saints, as this allows new coach Kellen Moore to get a quarterback he can build with in the future. It also takes a lot of pressure off Howard's shoulders as he can sit on the bench in 2025 and get more accustomed to the NFL speed.

The New Orleans Saints are not just a quarterback away from competing, so this allows the team to use their first two picks to address other areas of concern.

