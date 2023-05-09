Anthony Richardson, the Colts' fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has the potential for a stellar debut season.

Richardson was selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick in the recent 2023 NFL Draft. Everyone knew the team was going to draft a quarterback this year, but it was unclear exactly who it would be.

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, the first two picks, were selected by the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, respectively. After the Texans chose edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. third overall, the Colts had to decide between quarterbacks Richardson and Will Levis at No. 4. Richardson was ultimately the choice, while Levis fell to the second round, where he was picked by AFC rival Tennesse Titans (33rd overall).

Kyle Lindemann @LuckIsMadeFF After the Panthers traded up to 1, GM Chris Ballard took a lot of heat during the draft process. He stuck to his guns, kept all of #Colts draft capital, and got their guy in QB Anthony Richardson anyway. Very well done. After the Panthers traded up to 1, GM Chris Ballard took a lot of heat during the draft process. He stuck to his guns, kept all of #Colts draft capital, and got their guy in QB Anthony Richardson anyway. Very well done. https://t.co/X32mxsKyJG

Richardson is the first quarterback drafted in the first round by the Colts since Andrew Luck in 2012. The team has struggled to find a franchise quarterback since Luck retired suddenly before the 2019 season.

The Colts have brought in veterans like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan over the past few years, but none were the long-term answer. Richardson could be the star they've been searching for.

Last season with the Florida Gators, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine TDS, proving he's a talented dual-threat QB.

Is Anthony Richardson surrounded by enough weapons to win Rookie of the Year?

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The Colts struggled last season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record with a revolving door of quarterbacks that included Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles. With Richardson on board, the team is poised to be much more exciting in the 2023-24 season.

However, Richardson will need strong offensive weapons to have a shot at winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who missed time due to injury last season, is expected to return to his superstar 2021 form. The team also boasts a solid pass-catching group featuring wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and rookie Josh Downs, whom the Colts drafted in the third round this year.

Roen Elbert 🐊🐊 @RoenElbert Colts Potential 2023 offense:



QB: Anthony Richardson/Minshew

HB: Jonathan Taylor

WR1: Michael Pittman Jr.

WR2: Alec Pierce

WR3: Josh Downs/McKenzie

TE: Jelani Woods



LT: Bernhard Raimann

LG: Quenton Nelson

C: Ryan Kelly

RG: Blake Freeland

RT: Braden Smith Colts Potential 2023 offense:QB: Anthony Richardson/MinshewHB: Jonathan TaylorWR1: Michael Pittman Jr.WR2: Alec PierceWR3: Josh Downs/McKenzie TE: Jelani WoodsLT: Bernhard RaimannLG: Quenton NelsonC: Ryan KellyRG: Blake FreelandRT: Braden Smith https://t.co/PKSNUhfGzk

Richardson faces tough competition from Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Bijan Robinson for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. But given his talent and the weapons at his disposal, he could very well come out on top.

