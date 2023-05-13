In the recent 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts passed up Will Levis and selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. Will they end up regretting that decision?

The Colts entered the draft needing a quarterback badly. They failed to land the top two prospects, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, who were taken No. 1 and No. 2 overall by the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans respectively.

After the Texans took edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3, the Colts had to decide between Richardson and Levis with the fourth overall selection. Indianapolis went with Richardson while Levis slipped to the second round and was scooped up by the Tennessee Titans (33rd overall pick).

Levis was predicted to be drafted in the top 10, and some mock drafts had him going to the Colts at No. 4. Having said that, it was surprising to see him drop out of the first round.

A toe injury suffered by Levis at Kentucky is thought to be the main reason for his drop to the second round of the draft. There's also a chance he didn't have the same ceiling as other quarterbacks Young, Stroud, and Richardson.

Will Levis could turn out to be the best quarterback of the 2023 NFL Draft

Could Will Levis morph into an elite quarterback in Tennessee?

Although Levis wasn't a first-round pick, he could still wind up becoming the top signal-caller in the draft.

The former Kentucky Wildcat has the potential to be an NFL star. He has the ideal height (6'4") and possesses a cannon of an arm.

Things could play out sort of like the 2012 draft. Quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin II, and Ryan Tannehill were all selected in the top-8, but third-round pick Russell Wilson ended up having the best career of the group.

Not having a franchise quarterback certainly played a role in the Colts' awful 4-12-1 2022 season. Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles each started, and none of those guys got the job done.

NFL Rumors @nflrums The expectations for Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson is through the roof



Jonathan Taylor is describing him as a “mixture” of Ravens Lamar Jackson, Eagles Jalen Hurts, and Panthers Cam Newton The expectations for Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson is through the roof Jonathan Taylor is describing him as a “mixture” of Ravens Lamar Jackson, Eagles Jalen Hurts, and Panthers Cam Newton https://t.co/jpagRewhnq

The athletic Anthony Richardson could be the answer for the Colts, emerging as the team's best quarterback since Andrew Luck retired prior to the 2019 season. However, he could be a massive flop while Levis becomes a sensation for the AFC rival Titans.

We'll have to wait a few years to see if the Colts made a mistake by passing up Will Levis.

