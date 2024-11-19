Will Isiah Pacheco return this week? Exploring Chiefs RB's status for Week 12

Isiah Pacheco is one of the key offensive weapons the Kansas City Chiefs missed due to injury this season. However, the star running back is getting close to playing again.

Pacheco has been sidelined due to a fractured fibula since the Chiefs' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. But Kansas City opened his 21-day window by designating him to return from injured reserve prior to their Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Pacheco was ruled out on the Chiefs’ final injury report, despite making three consecutive limited practice appearances last week.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on NFL GameDay Morning, Isiah Pacheco is expected to be fully healthy for Sunday's Chiefs' Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Despite Pacheco's exclusion from the Chiefs' game against the Bills, coach Andy Reid said at a press conference on Friday that the running back "moved around well" and did a good job with the squad throughout the week's practice.

Pacheco should therefore be ready to play this week. But given how well Kareem Hunt has filled in for him in recent weeks, it remains to be seen if the team intends to gradually ease him back into play.

Additionally, it's unclear if the Chiefs will activate Pacheco for that game with Carolina or hold off until Friday, Week 13, when they play the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs might decide not to use him in both games during the short week because he's just coming back from a lengthy injury layoff.

How many games has Isiah Pacheco missed through injury this season?

Since his Week 2 injury, Isiah Pacheco has missed eight games. Following the injury, it was revealed that the third-year running back had broken his leg and would be out for around six to eight weeks. Pacheco has now been out for nine weeks, but he's expected to return to the field against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 after being designated to return from injured reserve last week.

Pacheco had a strong start to the season before his injury, amassing 90 yards on 19 rushes and five receptions in Week 2 against the Bengals. He has carried the ball 34 times for 145 yards and one touchdown in two games this season.

Kareem Hunt, the team's lead running back in Isiah Pacheco's absence, has amassed 509 running yards, 116 receiving yards and five rushing touchdowns. The Chiefs can gradually get Pacheco back into action because of his presence.

