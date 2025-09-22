Will Jahmyr Gibbs play today? Lions RB's status revealed for Week 3 MNF clash vs. Ravens

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has already racked up 13 receptions in two games this season, having been used extensively by the team in the passing game. He caught ten passes in the season-opening defeat to the Green Bay Packers and added three more in the dominant 52–21 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.Gibbs only managed 19 yards of rushing in the first week of the season, but he had 94 yards on 12 rushes against the Bears last week. The dynamic rusher will be hoping to continue posting impressive stats when the Lions go to M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Monday night to face the Baltimore Ravens.Will Jahmyr Gibbs play on MNF vs. the Baltimore Ravens?Jahmyr Gibbs is not on the Detroit Lions' injury report for tonight's game and is expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium.Gibbs will remain the Lions' starting back and featured back on Monday night, with David Montgomery playing as a supplementary RB in a potent two-headed monster backfield.Gibbs finished the 2024 season with 1,929 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns, which was the most in the league. In addition, the 23-year-old star finished third in rushing yards per carry (5.65) and fifth in rushing yards (1,412). While it will be difficult for him to top those numbers this season, he will hope to have at least a similar output.While Jahmyr Gibbs will play, defensive end Marcus Davenport will not play against the Ravens on Monday night due to a chest injury sustained during the Lions' win over the Bears in Week 2. Cornerback D.J. Reed (knee), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle), and left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) are all questionable for the game.How to watch the Ravens vs. Lions Week 3 MNF game?NFL Week 3 action will conclude on Monday, Sept. 22, with the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens facing off at M&amp;T Bank Stadium.Both Detroit and Baltimore have won their most recent games and enter the MNF game with a 1-1 season record. The Lions defeated the Chicago Bears 52–21, while the Ravens dominated the Cleveland Browns in a 41–17 win in their Week 2 game.The time, TV channels, streaming information, and game analysts for the NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football game are all available below:Date and Time: Monday, Sept. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ETLocation: M&amp;T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandTV: ABC, ESPNAnnouncers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream