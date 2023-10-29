Will Jalen Ramsey play today? Dolphins CB’s status explored for Week 8

The Los Angeles Rams traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins this past offseason. Following the move, Ramsey suffered a knee injury and had a full meniscus repair in his left knee.

He was expected to miss the games until December, but due to a speedy recovery, he returned to practice a few weeks ago. Earlier this week, Adam Schefter reported that Ramsey will make his debut for the Dolphins on Sunday, but later the cornerback denied the report.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This exchange left his status for Week 8 up in the air. Will he play today against the New England Patriots? Let's take a look.

Will Jalen Ramsey play in Week 8?

New York Jets v Los Angeles Rams

As per the latest update from Schefter, Jalen Ramsey will indeed make his season debut in Week 8 against the Patriots. This has been a remarkable return from injury for the cornerback, who is bound to play a significant role for them.

Although he has made a much quicker return than expected, Ramsey and the franchise are sure that the player hasn't been rushed into it. The Dolphins are 5-2 on the season and need immediate help on the defense.

Last season, Ramsey played all 17 games for the Rams, in which he recorded 64 solo tackles, 24 assists, 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, and four interceptions while making his sixth Pro Bowl.

The Miami Dolphins' defense is giving up an average of 256.2 passing yards per game, and Ramsey's presence will help in improving in that area.

Expand Tweet

The Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders with Jalen Ramsey

Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins

There is no denying that the Dolphins arguably have the best offense in the NFL with Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane. However, their defense has given up a lot of points this season, and that could be a deciding factor stopping them from winning the Super Bowl.

With Jalen Ramsey back, the Dolphins' are a much better team, and the defense under Vic Fangio should get better. Going against the Patriots is a nice opportunity for Ramsey to get back into his grove, as next week, the Dolphins will face the tough test against the Kansas City Chiefs.