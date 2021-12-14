Will Jalen Ramsey play tonight against Cardinals on MNF?

The L.A. Rams face division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, tonight on Monday NIght Football, but they will have to do so without Jalen Ramsey. The Rams star cornerback was added to the team's Reserve/Covid list on Monday.

The 27-year-old joins Tyler Higbee, Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Donte' Deayon on the list.

In a game where the Rams' much-vaunted defense has to try and curtail the NFL's number three ranked offense, Sean McVay will be without one of his best players for the clash.

Will Ramsey play against the Cardinals?

As per the NFL rules, if his absence is COVID-related and if Ramsey is vaccinated, he will need to isolate and then submit two negative tests 24 hours apart. If all goes well, he could link up with his team in just two days, symptoms providing.

However, if Ramsey is not vaccinated against COVID, then he must self-isolate for a minimum of ten days and consult with an NFL doctor and the team's doctor before a return. Either way, Ramsey is out of tonight's clash with the Cardinals.

The Rams had been in a form slump prior to their win over Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars last Sunday. Three consecutive losses to the Titans, 49ers and Packers, in which the defense gave up 28 or more points in each game.

Now with Kyler Murray and his top three-ranked offense that includes DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, James Connor and A.J. Green, the Rams desperately needed Ramsey to be on the field.

However, being placed on the Reserve/Covid list means that, at a minimum, Ramsey will miss tonight's game, which has serious playoff implications. Currently sitting second in the NFC West and two games behind the Cardinals, if the Rams want any hope of clinching the division title, then a win tonight is a must.

So far this season, Ramsey has started all 12 games for the Rams, totalling three interceptions, with his last coming in Week 9 against the Titans. With their star corner out, it will fall to the likes of Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd to get enough pressure on Kyler Murray to help out their secondary.

If Murray has time in the pocket, then this could get ugly for the Rams, as their star defensive player in Ramsey will not be on the field.

