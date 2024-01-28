Will Jason Kelce be at the Chiefs game tonight? Eagles star outlines plans for AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round last week, and for the first time in a long time, Taylor Swift wasn't the focus of all eyes in the stands. Instead, Jason Kelce, the brother of Swift's boyfriend, was the star of the event at Highmark Stadium.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rumors of Jason Kelce's impending retirement gained media attention. But last week, when supporting his younger brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in Buffalo, he managed to change the headlines.

The elder Kelce pulled off his shirt to celebrate his brother's touchdown in the Bills stadium despite the frigid conditions and even harsher wind chills.

In today's AFC Championship Game, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs, but everyone's attention may be on Jason Kelce once more to see whether he can pull off his antics from last week.

It has been reported that the center for the Eagles, together with his wife Kylie, will be there in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs on Sunday. Good Morning America made the announcement that Kelce will be present as Kansas City attempts to make the Super Bowl again for the second straight season.

Jason Kelce's wife was not happy about his antics in Buffalo last week

Jason Kelce made multiple leaps out of the booth during the game at Highmark Stadium last week despite the bitter cold, and it seems his wife was not too fond of his stunts.

Jason's wife, Kylie, said in an interview with Good Morning America earlier in the week:

"When he first jumped out of the suite, I was like, 'you know what, go ahead'. After he did it twice and a third time, I told him, 'I'm going to need you to come back in because you're making it harder for the poor cops out front who are trying to keep the chaos to a minimum.'”

"To be honest with you, I don't think Kylie was happy about it," Jason remarked on the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast, which the two Kelce brothers host.

"When I told her that I would be pulling off my shirt and jumping out of the suite as soon as we entered the suite, she said, "Jason, don't you dare." I'm doing this; I'm not asking for permission."